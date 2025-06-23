Town officials to remember victims of Surfside condo collapse during memorial ceremony on Tuesday

The Town of Surfside is holding a series of memorial events on Tuesday to mark the four years since the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium building collapsed, killing 98 people.

The day is scheduled to begin with a “Lighting of the Torch Ceremony” at 1:15 a.m. at Veterans Park in partnership with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

At 9:30 a.m., town officials will hold a press conference behind the building site near the beach entrance of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, followed by the “Remembrance Ceremony,” starting a 10 a.m.

Town officials said parking will be available at 87th Terrace, between Collins & Harding Avenues.

Speakers include Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett; Martin Langesfeld, who lost his 26-year-old sister Nicole and his 28-year-old brother-in-law in the building collapse; members of the Surfside Memorial Committee; along with other elected officials.

The Town is planning to livestream the 10 a.m. ceremony. You can tune in here.