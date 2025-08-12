$48M Palm Beach County animal shelter aims for zero euthanizations

There’s big changes coming for Palm Beach County’s furry residents: a $48 million dollar animal shelter is in the works, and it's aiming to ease overcrowding and help the county finally hit its goal of zero euthanizations.

Construction is set to begin this winter.

Palm Beach County officials say the new shelter will be twice the size of the current facility, with air-conditioned kennels and space for more animals to ease overcrowding. Currently, the shelter is about 30% over capacity.

But the number of euthanizations continues to trend downward.

In 2013, over 9,000 animals were euthanized, and last year, that number was around 1,200. That’s due to more adoptions, volunteers, and free sterilizations.

The percentage of animals who leave the shelter or save rate hit 86% in 2023, with over 90% for dogs.

The shelter is expected to open around 2028. The county aims to have zero euthanizations by 2034.

