He wrote a biting post about Charlie Kirk. The fury came fast in Palmetto Bay

One by one, the angry residents who had packed the council chambers Monday night in Palmetto Bay, Florida, stepped to the podium to express their disgust over online comments that a council member, Stephen Cody, had made about Charlie Kirk.

One man called Cody’s comments “vile.” Another called them “abnormal and dangerous.” A third man said that the council member’s Facebook post, which went up a few hours after Kirk was fatally shot in Utah, “smells like it came out of the pit of hell.”

All three wanted Cody to resign from office. If that did not happen, a fourth speaker said, “We’ll come after him.” While he did not intend to harm Cody, he added, “He’s not going to have a very nice life while he’s living here.”

The most contentious civic matters anyone had anticipated this month in Palmetto Bay, a prosperous Miami suburb of 25,000, involved the tax rate and the details of a contract to manage a municipal pickleball facility. But in the past few days, Palmetto Bay, like many communities around the country, has been consumed by the wave of ferocious indignation directed at people who declared their lack of remorse about Kirk’s death or merely took issue with things he had said or believed.

Campaigns have been mounted to publicly shame these critics, and in many cases to get them fired from jobs or expelled from schools — a conservative version of the cancel culture that only a few years ago was wielded by the American left. Those facing repercussions — more than 100 people, according to one analysis — include police officers, students, medical professionals, public schoolteachers and university professors.

There have been higher-profile subjects as well. On Wednesday, ABC announced that it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comedy show “indefinitely” amid conservative criticism of his on-air comments related to Tyler Robinson, the suspect charged in Kirk’s killing on Sept. 10.

In a monologue last Monday, Kimmel said that “the MAGA gang was desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

A charging document filed by prosecutors this past week said that Robinson’s mother told investigators that her son had grown more political recently, and that his political views had moved to the left.

ABC’s announcement came shortly after Brendan Carr, the Trump appointee in charge of the Federal Communications Commission, suggested that local stations carrying Kimmel’s program could be punished.

Case of Cody

In the case of Cody, a 68-year-old Democrat, some prominent Florida Republicans are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend him from office.

“In multiple instances, you have exercised your constitutional authority to suspend local officials whose actions or behavior undermined the confidence Floridians have in their government,” two members of Congress, Randy Fine and Carlos Gimenez of Florida, wrote to the Republican governor Tuesday. “This is one of those moments where such decisive action is necessary.”

Cody is a former lawyer with a disputatious streak and a record of suing and quarreling with political opponents. But even some of his enemies think removing him from office for his post on Kirk would be wrong.

In phone interviews this past week, Cody noted that he had publicly apologized for his post, and taken it down the morning after he put it up. “It was stupid,” he said, “because I said something in a way that seemed cruel.”

The post included a meme with a well-known quote from Kirk, in which the conservative star said, “It’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God given rights.”

SCOTT MCINTYRE/NYT / NYTNS Councilman Stephen Cody outside the village hall in Palmetto Bay, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Some residents of the quiet Miami suburb have demanded that Cody resign after he wrote a post mocking Charlie KirkÕs support for gun rights. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)

Cody, in his own words, added: “Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names.”

Cody said he was trying to make a point about gun violence. “I don’t support violence,” he said. “But I just thought it was incredibly ironic.”

Cody added that he was disturbed by the broader efforts to fire people, especially public employees, who made comments critical of Kirk.

“The government shouldn’t be in the job of saying, ‘If you’re going to say something nice, we allow it,’” he said, “‘but if you say something that will upset someone, you can be fired.’”

Cody: No plans to resign

He said he had no plans to resign.

The five-member Village Council, which is nonpartisan, met Monday night for a previously scheduled zoning meeting; at the last minute, the group had expanded the agenda to include a discussion of Cody’s post. The council was greeted with a capacity crowd. Mayor Karyn Cunningham had already released a statement urging Cody, who was elected in 2020, to step down.

“As a mother and your mayor, I am both saddened and disturbed,” she said of Cody’s post in her statement. “Violence has no place in our community or in our nation, and words that seek to diminish or make light of such tragedy are equally harmful.”

The people of Palmetto Bay, she added, “deserve leadership that reflects compassion, responsibility and dignity in moments of crisis.”

After members of the public spoke, the council voted 4-1 to pass a resolution censuring Cody. He was the sole no vote, and he had remained largely silent amid the impassioned pleas that he step down. Cunningham told the crowd that the council did not have the legal authority to remove Cody.

The council did, however, adopt an amendment to the censure resolution, requesting a state investigation into whether DeSantis could suspend Cody from office.

“He mocked sacred values, the respect we owe the dead, the respect we show to religion, the respect we give to grieving families,” said council member Marsha Matson, adding: “In just a few words, he managed to denigrate faith, civic engagement and basic human compassion.”

Cody acknowledges that he is not “your typical politician,” and that his style is not for everyone.

The style can be irreverent: Cody has diabetes and sight problems, and wears a prosthetic after a leg amputation. He sends a newsletter around called “Observations of a Half-Blind, One-Legged Council Member.” An illustrator, he has been known to post online caricatures of residents around town — a practice that critics say is unbecoming of an elected official.

According to the Florida Bar, Cody’s law license was suspended in 2013 after he was accused of passing a bad check and failing to adequately communicate with a client. Court records show he has filed for numerous bankruptcies.

Cody has also been accused of trying to extort a political opponent, former council member David Singer, when Cody first ran for the council in 2020. In a pending defamation lawsuit filed by Singer, he alleges that Cody threatened “to make false statements and disclosures” about Singer “unless he resigned his public office and withdrew from running.”

Cody says that it was Singer who defamed him, “and I said that, instead of suing him for that, I would be happy not to sue him on the condition that he resign from office.”

Singer and others have also criticized Cody for posting what they considered inappropriate illustrations he has made of girls and women in bathing suits. Cody defended the illustrations. “It wasn’t lascivious,” he said.

SCOTT MCINTYRE/NYT / NYTNS Mark Merwitzer, right, the vice mayor of Palmetto Bay, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Some residents of the quiet Miami suburb have demanded that Councilor Stephen Cody resign over a post mocking Charlie KirkÕs support for gun rights. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)

Cody is currently suing Mark Merwitzer, the vice mayor, and the village of Palmetto Bay, arguing that Merwitzer was not appropriately sworn into office in 2024.

Merwitzer does not believe the governor should remove Cody from office because of his Facebook post. “That would be a huge First Amendment problem,” he said in an interview.

Still, he is hoping that the state will take up the request to investigate Cody, and find that some of his actions while in office — including what Merwitzer calls the “baseless” lawsuit against him — are reason enough for suspension.

Matson, the council member, thinks the Facebook post alone is sufficient grounds for the governor to remove Cody. “I will defend the First Amendment to the end,” said Matson, a retired lecturer in American government at the University of Miami. “But as a public officer and elected representative of our community, there’s a higher standard for him than a private citizen. And that is to be constrained, to be responsible and not pop off with his cockamamie ideas.”

A number of residents said they would try to remove Cody with a recall effort, but under state law, such an effort could not begin until December.

Ball is in DeSantis' court

For now, the ball is in DeSantis’ court. The governor removed two progressive elected prosecutors, in 2022 and 2023, a move that critics have characterized as politicized abuses of power.

Florida law gives the governor the power to suspend local elected or appointed officeholders for a number of reasons, including “malfeasance,” “misfeasance” and “neglect of duty.”

Asked what DeSantis might do, his deputy press secretary, Sierra Dean, directed a reporter to comments the governor made during the unveiling of a statue of Benjamin Franklin in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

DeSantis said that while the government was not “going to put you in jail” for exercising free speech rights, there were different rules for people in certain jobs.

“When you’re in these positions of trust — when you’re in education, when you’re in government service, when you’re in health care, where other people are impacted by what you’re doing,” he said, “there’s a higher standard of conduct that we have a right to insist upon.”

Anthony Alfieri, a law professor at the University of Miami and director of the school’s Center for Ethics and Public Service, said that the governor most likely has the power to remove Cody over the Facebook post, though he called it “a highly controversial and dramatic use — or, rather, alarming use — of the governor’s suspension powers under the statute.”

James Uthmeier, the state’s Republican attorney general and DeSantis’ former chief of staff, has called on Cody to resign over his online comments.

Cody earns $1,000 per month as a council member, and is provided with health insurance and a car allowance, which he said were helpful given his medical issues.

Cody said he was prepared to fight any removal effort in court.

“If every politician were instantly disqualified for doing something stupid,” he said, “nobody would be allowed to serve at any level of government.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.