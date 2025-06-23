Locals continue push to quash plans for a pickleball court in Fort Lauderdale

Locals continue pushing to quash plans to convert a basketball court into a pickleball court in Fort Lauderdale beach.

This comes after the original proposal prompted community outrage in May.

The plans between the City and developers for the Bahia Mar — located across the street from the courts — have been approved for a year. But the controversy kicked off when the city placed a sign on the courts that read: “Coming Soon: Basketball court conversion to pickleball.”

Since then, a group calling themselves Fort Lauderdale Beach Ballers have racked up more than a thousand followers on Instagram showing videos of the courts being used and interviewing outraged basketball players.

Meanwhile, they’ve also got nearly 7,000 signatures on a change.org petition to keep the courts from being converted.

City commissioner for district four Ben Sorensen has said he’s fighting to keep the courts, while city commissioner for district two, Steve Glassman, said the city’s hands are tied. Mayor Dean Trantalis has yet to respond to the group.

The Beach ballers plan to hold a field day Saturday to raise awareness for their cause.

