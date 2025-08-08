Miami ranked as region's most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment. The cost: $2,650

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Miami Metro area remains expensive, with the median rent at $1,580 in July, according to Zumper's latest National Rent Report of Miami's metro area.

The report analyzed active listings in July across metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents.

Miami ranked as the metro area's most expensive city with one-bedrooms priced at $2,650. Miami Beach was in second place at $2,500, while Coral Gables ranked third with rent at $2,410, Zumper reported.

The most affordable city in the region, which included Miami-Dade and Broward counties was Miami Gardens in Miami-Dade, where one-bedrooms came in at $1,500. Homestead in south Miami-Dade ranked as the second least expensive with rent at $1,540, while Lauderhill in Broward was third with rent at $1,600.

Rents fell year-over-year in three cities: Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach and Miami Gardens.