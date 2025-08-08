Seven Broward cities may get their own zip codes under new bill

A slew of Broward County cities may soon be getting their own zip codes. That's if a newly proposed bill in the U.S. House ultimately passes.



Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hollywood, Lighthouse Point, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors and Parkland all share their zip codes with other municipalities, but they could each get their own postal code if the bill becomes law.

The new zip codes could help postal workers and first responders more precisely find the correct address. The seven Broward cities joined another 61 nationwide seeking their own zipcodes.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor. It was co-sponsored by Democratic U.S. Repr. Jared Moskowitz, whose district includes much of Broward.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

