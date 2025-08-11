New partnership brings hands-on learning to Palm Beach County libraries

Just in time for the start of a new school year, a new partnership is bringing hands-on learning to Palm Beach County libraries.

The Palm Beach County Library System is teaming up with the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum, a Boynton Beach nonprofit focused on childhood programming with a focus on South Florida’s early history. The partnership aims to turn bookshelves into STEAM labs, focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Officials said the programs will vary depending on the location. Some will include interactive history exhibits, literary activities and science lab projects to help boost literacy and school readiness.

This new initiative runs through August and will bring the museum’s free educational programs to Palm Beach library branches.

READ MORE: Public schools try to sell themselves as more students use vouchers

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.



