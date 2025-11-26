Supreme Court: Florida needs 25 additional judges

Gov. Ron DeSantis may get a chance to appoint up to 25 additional judges in his final year in office if the Florida Legislature goes along with a new request from the state Supreme Court.

DeSantis has repeatedly boasted about his efforts to reshape Florida’s judicial branch, including the state Supreme Court. Five of the seven justices on the court were appointed by the Republican governor. The court has made several crucial rulings including one that undid its previous decisions on the right to abortion.

Justice Charles Canady announced this month that he will step down in January to take a position at the University of Florida. DeSantis will get the chance to name Canady’s replacement.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday certified the need for 13 circuit court judges and 12 county court judges. Both are trial venues. The bulk of the court’s request centered on Florida’s 20th Circuit, where it found is a need to appoint eight judges in the circuit that covers southwest Florida. The court request asked for multiple county judges in Duval, Miami-Dade, and Orange counties.

This is the second year in a row the Supreme Court has made a substantial request for new judges. Last year, the court found the need for a total of 50 judges spread between circuit courts, county courts, and appeals courts.

The Legislature ultimately agreed to authorize a total of 39 judgeships and many of those have yet to be filled by DeSantis.

New judgeships are filled by gubernatorial appointment, although those appointed to county and circuit posts must be retained by the voters.

Annually, the court looks at judicial caseloads and gets reports from the chief judges in each judicial circuit. In its latest set of recommendations, the court said it is “mindful of the state’s current fiscal climate and projected budget shortfalls in subsequent fiscal years and recognizes that establishing new judgeships results in operational and potential fiscal impacts for justice-system partners.”

The Office of State Courts Administrator reports that Florida has 1,060 authorized judgeships, not counting those at the Supreme Court.

DeSantis, who has repeatedly praised U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has gotten to appoint many judges during his two terms in offices. Many lawyers ultimately chosen by DeSantis have ties to The Federalist Society, a conservative activist group.

