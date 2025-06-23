Some DMV services will soon be available in Coral Gables

Coral Gables residents will soon be able to issue their driver's license, identification card and more without having to leave the city.

The City of Coral Gables will have its own location of the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office, for the first time ever.

"This collaboration is a great example of how we can bring government services closer to the people,” Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said in a press release. “We’re committed to making it easier and more convenient for Coral Gables residents and its neighbors to access the services they rely on.”

Currently, city residents and business owners have to go to locations outside the community when seeking a driver’s license or identification card, auto tag renewals and property and business tax payments.

City commissioners recently approved an agreement with the county to run the office out of a city owned property at 224 Minorca Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134.

It’s not yet clear when the office will open.

