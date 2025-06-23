City of Miami to decide on shifting its elections back by one year

City of Miami Commissioners are expected to decide Thursday on shifting its elections back by one year to increase voter turnout.

Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday on first reading that would allow for local elections to line up with federal elections in even-numbered years. If passed, this year's November election will be rescheduled for 2026.

That also means the terms of elected officials who are set to leave office this year would automatically be extended by a year.

While there is support for moving elections to promote voter turnout, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has stated that the city cannot push back the election without getting voter approval first.

Miami commissioners are set to make a final vote at their meeting Thursday.

READ MORE: City of Miami moves toward shifting elections and enacting lifetime term limits

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.