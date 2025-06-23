© 2025 WLRN
MIA expands for the first time in over a decade

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:59 PM EDT

Miami International Airport is expanding for the first time in over a decade.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is leading a groundbreaking ceremony for the airport's new terminal: Concourse K.

The 3,000-ft expansion includes six new passenger gates, a passenger lounge, as well as dining and shopping concessions.

The completion of the terminal is set for 2029. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
