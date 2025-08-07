Monroe County launches workforce housing for tourism employees

Monroe County has opened applications for workforce housing units exclusive to tourism industry employees.

The county, along with the Tourism Development Council, purchased 12, one-bedroom, one-bathroom units at South Cliff Estates in Key Largo.

The units will rent for nearly $2,995 a month. Applicants applying individually must be employees in private-sector tourism-related industries in the Florida Keys and make between roughly $71,800 and $110,000 a year.

The apartments are part of a $35 million TDC surplus following a post-pandemic tourism boost in the Keys.

Last year, the state legislature authorized Monroe County’s use of the funds for affordable housing for employees in private‑sector tourism-related businesses.

READ MORE: Monroe County drops out of landmark climate compact, cuts emergency roles amid fears over FEMA cuts

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.