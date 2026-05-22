Florida hospitals lock in $8 billion Medicaid windfall as federal limits loom

Florida hospitals has secured approval for nearly $8 billion in supplemental Medicaid payments just before new federal limits are expected to reshape how states finance such programs.

The funding, reported by Stat, flows through Florida's hospital Directed Payment Program and covers care delivered between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved the structure in late April, allowing the state to move forward with the financing arrangement.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration then sought and received spending authority from the Legislative Budget Commission. That approval allows the state to distribute the federal Medicaid-backed payments to hospitals through its managed-care system.

The program does not operate as a direct appropriation in the traditional sense. Instead, Florida uses local and state funding sources within the Directed Payment Program to draw down additional federal Medicaid matching dollars, which are then distributed to hospitals based on Medicaid service delivery.

Florida hospitals rely heavily on these supplemental payments because the state has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. That results in higher numbers of uninsured and underinsured patients, and hospitals say the payments help offset gaps between Medicaid reimbursement rates and the cost of care.

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According to the Stat report, the approval comes as federal policymakers move toward tightening rules on state-directed payment programs, which critics argue can be used to increase federal Medicaid matching payments beyond the underlying cost of services.

Hospital groups, meanwhile, say the programs are essential to maintaining financial stability and access to care in high-Medicaid states like Florida.

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