Miami-Dade commissioners again delay vote on Kelly Tractor headquarters outside UDB

Miami-Dade County commissioners again put off a controversial vote to decide whether to allow a heavy equipment dealer to build new headquarters outside the urban development boundary.

Less than two weeks after the vote was deferred April 23, Commissioner Raquel Regalado again asked for more time, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

Kelly Tractor wants to build new headquarters on 246 acres outside of the boundary that includes about 160 acres of wetlands. Rather than follow the normal application process, Kelly asked to bypass rules that call for a more extensive review.

In April, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the commission's initial approval, saying Kelly failed to show why the company needed to build outside the 1970s-era boundary created to protect wetlands and farms.

Regalado said she still wanted more time to get information from Kelly on why it can't use industrial land inside the boundary, which county planning staff says remains in ample supply.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

