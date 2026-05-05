More than 3,200 South Florida jobs lost after Spirit Airlines shutdown

We know now how many South Floridians have lost jobs because of the shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

More than 3,200 jobs have been eliminated across three Spirit locations in the region. Most of the affected jobs, just over 2,500, were employees based at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Another 550 jobs were cut from Spirit’s Dania Beach headquarters in Broward County.

The remaining 180 people laid off had worked at Spirit’s operations at Miami International Airport.

These layoffs are in addition to 1,600 Spirit jobs based in Orlando.

READ MORE: 'Devastating blow': Life without Spirit at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

