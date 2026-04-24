After park debate, West Palm Mayor officially announce redevelopment plans for waterfront

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James officially announced this week redevelopment plans to add more green space around its waterfront near Flagler Drive.

That’s after public debate regarding the future of the iconic E.R. Bradley's Saloon restaurant, whose owners told The Palm Beach Post the mayor had threatened to use eminent domain to acquire their property — which refers to the government's ability to force a sale of private property for a public project.

The option is no longer on the table.

James is partnering with private investors, including a potential $30 million dollar investment from developer Related Ross, for a “people-first” waterfront.

He said adding more green space would improve downtown walkability.

"Imagine walking along the water without having to cross four lanes of traffic," James said during an address to the city. "More green space where today there is pavement. A waterfront that is not something you pass by but something you live in."

Mayor James said all land will remain public with no use of eminent domain.

READ MORE: Fight for E.R Bradley's: Longtime West Palm Beach restaurant under pressure to sell for proposed park

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