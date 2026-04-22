Fight for E.R Bradley's: Longtime West Palm Beach restaurant under pressure to sell for proposed park

A longtime waterfront restaurant in West Palm Beach says it has spent several months under pressure to give up its property for a proposed park near Flagler Drive.

Owners of the 42-year-old restaurant, E.R Bradley’s Saloon, claim they were threatened with eminent domain by the city, which refers to the government's ability to force a sale of private property for a public project.

That option is currently not being considered.

The park plan is backed by developers Related Ross and initially required E.R Bradley’s Saloon to sell or relocate their property to make space for the park.

Mayor Keith James also recently told the Palm Beach Post that while the city considered acquiring the space, eminent domain is likely off the table.

Negotiations between the city and restaurant are ongoing,aAnd park plan details have not yet been made public.

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