Augmented reality is giving visitors an immersive way to explore downtown West Palm Beach

Downtown West Palm Beach is coming alive.

A free augmented reality app is giving residents and visitors an immersive way to tour its art and history.

The Downtown WPB Unlocked app allows people to point their camera at more than 30 locations and see video animations connected to landmarks, public art and shops, said Teneka James-Feaman, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Some of the animations directly explain the history of the work. She takes joy watching people “going to one of our utility boxes and really hearing from the artists their vision and why they did that particular piece of art.”

James-Feaman said this inaugural, DDA funded project has no expiration date. It’s “an evolution of what's gonna be happening downtown," she said.

“So we're just rolling out the first 30 locations and who knows, maybe next year, we may change the locations,” she said. “We may change the graphics behind it.”

To take part, users can download the free Hoverlay app and search for the DowntownWPB Unlocked.

The DDA's Marketing Director, Tiffany Faublas, said the project reflects downtown’s growing population and residents’ interest in local history, murals, and architecture.

The area has changed dramatically, with growth accelerating over the past five years and residential units rising to nearly 9,000 from about 1,000 in 2007, according to the city’s Downtown Master Plan .

1 of 5 — Marketing Director Tiffany Faublas .png The new Downtown WPB Unlocked, an augmented reality app, shows turtles swimming around West Palm Beach DDA's Marketing Director Tiffany Faublas at the Downtown West Palm Beach fountain. Downtown WPB Unlocked 2 of 5 — Downtown WPB Unlocked.png The new Downtown WPB Unlocked, an augmented reality app, shows turtles swimming around West Palm Beach DDA's Marketing Director Tiffany Faublas at the Downtown West Palm Beach fountain. Downtown WPB Unlocked 3 of 5 — Screenshot 2026-04-21 at 12.06.44 PM.png Downtown West Palm Beach is coming alive. A free augmented reality app, Downtown WPB Unlocked, is giving residents and visitors an immersive way to tour its art and history. Downtown WPB Unlocked 4 of 5 — Downtown WPB Unlocked butterfly wpb.png Downtown West Palm Beach is coming alive. A free augmented reality app, Downtown WPB Unlocked, is giving residents and visitors an immersive way to tour its art and history. Downtown WPB Unlocked 5 of 5 — Downtown WPB Unlocked.png Downtown West Palm Beach is coming alive. A free augmented reality app, Downtown WPB Unlocked, is giving residents and visitors an immersive way to tour its art and history. Downtown WPB Unlocked

“They wanna know what to do, where to go, and how am I gonna be able to walk around downtown and really see what downtown is all about," Faublas said.

"Well, this is just that added value.”

The augmented reality app brings artwork to life, ranging from utility boxes to large-scale murals and historical landmarks. At the Kravis Center, for example, CEO Diane Quinn appears to welcome visitors.

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At the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, visitors can see Henry Flagler come to life. “He pops up and shares facts about when he came to Palm Beach County and how he began his journey,” said Faublas.

José Martí Park in West Palm Beach, named after the late Cuban poet José Martí, also comes alive. Martí appears in the app and speaks about his life.

The project also features the prominent mural Eris and the Golden Apple, located at 333 Fern Street on the east side of The Alexander luxury apartments. The seven-story artwork, created by artist Danny Doya, depicts the mythological goddess Eris and is brought to life through the app.

Another featured piece is Einstein’s Theory of Love by Eduardo Kobra, located in the alley west of Subculture Coffee at 509 Clematis Street.

“You’re walking down Fern Street and you always wonder where these places or artworks come from,” Faublas said.

“Now, you’re creating an even bigger storyline.