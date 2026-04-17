‘Hijo de la masa’ inaugural Mesoamerican food festival in West Palm Beach brings taste buds together

West Palm Beach residents and visitors are getting ready for a one-night chef tasting experience at the inaugural "Hijo de la Masa" or sons of corn.

Salvadoran chef Ricky Perez and and his wife, Niria Perez (or Niria Proa), are co-owners of Zipitios , a popular restaurant known for its Mesoamerican cuisine and cross-cultural pop-up gatherings.

Ricky Perez told WLRN the new Mesoamerican food-tasting festival is his way of “putting on for my culture and city” on Saturday at the standalone restaurant near Belvedere Road and Florida Avenue.

The cuisine festival is a celebration of Mesoamerican heritage — shared cultural traditions of Central American and Mexican culture and cuisine before European contact — with a focus on the cultural significance of masa, a dough made from field corn.

“[Our] cuisine comes with some form of masa,” Ricky told WLRN. “Empanadas, tortillas, pastelitos, tostadas, nachos, pupusas. It all revolves around corn and masa.”

The event is a slight departure from their popular gatherings, such as "Tacos & Hip Hop," "Tropiclassic" (which features salsa and cumbia), and "WEPA Fest," which celebrates Puerto Rican culture and cuisine.

Ricky Perez said the new "Hijo de la Masa" celebrates “community and culture,” featuring guest chefs from Tropical Smokehouse, Palm Beach Meats, and Miami-based Wolf of Tacos, known for their tacos on a spit.

The food festival also features special guests from El Salvador, including Holandés (the “Flying Dutchman,” known for his barbecue) and Frito, who specializes in Salvadoran-style fried chicken.

And together, the chefs will create unique dishes using Masienda masa, a premium heirloom corn flour.

Each ticket, Ricky Perez said, includes food bites from all guest chefs and a Mezcalita Margarita made with Madre Mezcal.

“It’s a cool fusion,” Ricky Perez said. “I just want to bring even more flavor to West Palm.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Hijo de la Masa

WHEN: 5 -9 p.m., Saturday, April 18

WHERE: Zipitios, 2676 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach

For more information, here