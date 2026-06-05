Judge blocks Trump administration's asylum freeze on 39 countries

A federal judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy that made it harder for immigrants from dozens of countries to enter and stay in America — things like asylum, work permits, green cards, and citizenship applications.

The judge said the policy threw countless immigrants' lives "into indeterminate legal limbo," and accused the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of ignoring the law.

The Senate passed legislation to fund President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agencies early Friday morning, after weeks of delays and fierce backlash to an unrelated $1.776 billion settlement fund that threatened to derail the bill.

The American job market continues to show surprising strength, shrugging off the high costs of the Iran war. Employers added 172,000 jobs in May – roughly double what forecasters had expected – and the unemployment rate remained at a low 4.3%.