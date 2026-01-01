More Ways to Give

Maximize Your Impact

Many people are increasingly choosing to give non-cash assets, so they can have a bigger impact at less cost to them. We invite you to explore giving options that offer fiscally smart benefits.

When you make a Qualified Charitable Distribution from your IRA, designate a grant from your Donor-Advised Fund or donate appreciated stocks to WLRN, you are making a powerful impact that may provide you with tax advantages.

Give from a Donor Advised Fund, Appreciated Stock or from your IRA – read below to learn how.

DONOR ADVISED FUNDS

Making a gift from a Donor Advised Fund “DAF” is one of the easiest and most tax smart charitable giving vehicles. Since WLRN is a 501(c)(3) organization, you can recommend a grant from your DAF to support WLRN.

How to Make a Contribution from Your Donor Advised Fund



Contact your financial advisor, or log into your provider’s portal. Recommend a grant to Friends of WLRN. Share the WLRN Tax ID# and Mailing Address.

WLRN Tax ID#: 23-7365001

Mailing Address:

Friends of WLRN

PO Box 19731

Miami, FL 33101-9731

If you’d like to speak with someone about making a gift from your DAF, please contact Ellen Soto at 305-749-8502 or Esoto@sfpmg.org

STOCKS AND OTHER SECURITIES

Donating stock or other securities (such as bonds or mutual funds), allows you to make immediate impact with your support of WLRN without taking money directly out of your bank account.

The total value of your gift could be tax-deductible. For gifts of appreciated securities held longer than one year and transferred to WLRN, there is no obligation to pay capital gains taxes on the appreciated value, and the gift is fully deductible as of the date it arrives in the WLRN account.

How to Make a Contribution to WLRN of Appreciated Stock or Other Securities



Transfer publicly-traded stocks, bonds or mutual fund shares that you have owned for more than one year to WLRN. Provide this information for an electronic delivery to WLRN:

Deliver to DTC 0221

Account name: Friends of WLRN, Inc.

Account number: GO-12332

WLRN Broker: USB Financial Services, Inc. WLRN sells the securities immediately and deposits the funds to work in support of WLRN. When your stock is transferred to our account, we do not receive any information that identifies you as the donor. In order to properly credit your generosity and to send a tax receipt to you, please notify us at ESoto@sfpmg,org or call Ellen at 305-749-8502. Please share the following information with us:

Name of the stock

Number of shares

Your name and address

If you’d like to speak with someone about making a gift of stock or other securities, please contact Ellen Soto at 305-749-8502 or Esoto@sfpmg.org

This information is not intended to be professional legal or financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor for advice and counsel.

INDIVIDUAL RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS (IRA)

A contribution from your IRA (also known as an IRA Charitable Rollover or Qualified Charitable Distribution “QCD”). A contribution from your IRA can be directed to fulfill your Required Minimum Distribution “RMD”.

If you are 70-1/2 or older, your contribution (up to $111,000 per year) can be directly transferred to WLRN from your IRA without being treated as taxable income. You pay no income taxes on the gift. The transfer generates neither taxable income nor a tax deduction, so you benefit even if you do not itemize your deductions.

How to Make a Gift from Your IRA



To request that your IRA custodian (such as Fidelity, Schwab, or Vanguard) sends the contribution directly to Friends of WLRN by check or electronic transfer, please use this sample letter below to notify them of your intention. Provide this information for an electronic delivery to WLRN:

Deliver to DTC 0221 Account name: Friends of WLRN, Inc. Account number: GO-12332 WLRN Broker: USB Financial Services, Inc. Or provide this information to process your gift by check to WLRN:

WLRN Tax ID#: 23-7365001

Mailing Address:

Friends of WLRN

PO Box 19731

Miami, FL 33101-9731

If you’d like to speak with someone about making a gift of stock or other securities, please contact Ellen Soto at 305-749-8502 or Esoto@sfpmg.org

This information is not intended to be professional legal or financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor for advice and counsel.

SAMPLE LETTER FOR IRA NOTIFICATION

Dear IRA Administrator:

Please accept this letter as my request to make a direct charitable distribution from my individual retirement account (IRA), account # _______________________, in the amount of $_______________________ payable to Friends of WLRN. Friends of WLRN is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization with tax ID number 23-7365001 and is qualified for this transfer.

Please send the check to the following address:

Friends of WLRN, PO Box 19731, Miami, FL 33101-9731

It is important that the check is accompanied by my name and address information in order for me to receive a written acknowledgement from Friends of WLRN.

Please include a copy of this letter with your check to Friends of WLRN to assist with processing. If you have any questions, please contact me at _______________________.

Sincerely, _______________________

If you’d like to speak with someone about making a gift from your DAF, please contact Ellen Soto at 305-749-8502 or Esoto@sfpmg.org

This information is not intended to be professional legal or financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor for advice and counsel.

