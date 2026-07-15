WLRN & PBS: Your Local Education Partners
Free educational resources trusted by millions of families and educators are available anytime through WLRN and PBS.
HELPING SOUTH FLORIDA STUDENTS SUCCEED AT SCHOOL AND AT HOME
Whether you're a parent looking to support your child's learning at home or an educator searching for classroom-ready resources, WLRN and PBS provide free, trusted educational tools designed to help students succeed.
Explore PBS KIDS for families and PBS LearningMedia for educators, all available at no cost.
FOR FAMILIES
PBS KIDS: Learning That Kids Love
PBS KIDS combines engaging stories, memorable characters, and research-based learning to help children build the skills they need for success in school and beyond. Designed for children ages 2-8, every PBS KIDS series is created around specific educational goals in literacy, math, science, social-emotional learning, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Whether children are watching Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts, Lyla in the Loop, or Alma's Way, they're learning while they play.
PBS KIDS includes:
- Educational TV series
- 375+ games
- Videos
- Reading activities
- STEM projects
- Kindergarten readiness
- Summer learning
- Parent resources (English & Spanish)
Best of all, everything is available free of charge with no subscription required.
- Watch PBS KIDS
- Download the PBS KIDS Video App
- Download PBS KIDS Games
- Visit PBS Parents
Why Families Love PBS KIDS
Learning through play
Safe, ad-free games
Trusted by parents for generations
FOR EDUCATORS
PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of free classroom resources designed for PreK–12 educators.
Whether you're planning tomorrow's lesson or building an entire unit, PBS LearningMedia provides free, high-quality instructional resources that help save time while supporting student achievement. Designed with educators in mind, the platform offers trusted, standards-aligned content that is easy to search, simple to integrate, and available anytime.
SEARCH BY
- Grade
- Subject
- Topic
- Standards
INCLUDES
- Videos
- Lesson Plans
- Interactive Lessons
- Student Activities
- Primary Sources
- Professional Development
- Media Collections
WLRN is committed to supporting students, families, and educators throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties.
START LEARNING TODAY
Whether you're helping with homework, preparing lesson plans, or encouraging curiosity at home, WLRN and PBS offer trusted educational resources at no cost.
Explore PBS KIDS
Explore PBS LearningMedia
Explore WLRN
Together, we're helping extend learning beyond the classroom and into homes across South Florida.