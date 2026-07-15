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WLRN & PBS: Your Local Education Partners

WLRN Public Media
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT

Free educational resources trusted by millions of families and educators are available anytime through WLRN and PBS.

HELPING SOUTH FLORIDA STUDENTS SUCCEED AT SCHOOL AND AT HOME

Whether you're a parent looking to support your child's learning at home or an educator searching for classroom-ready resources, WLRN and PBS provide free, trusted educational tools designed to help students succeed.

Explore PBS KIDS for families and PBS LearningMedia for educators, all available at no cost.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
PBS

FOR FAMILIES

PBS KIDS: Learning That Kids Love

PBS KIDS combines engaging stories, memorable characters, and research-based learning to help children build the skills they need for success in school and beyond. Designed for children ages 2-8, every PBS KIDS series is created around specific educational goals in literacy, math, science, social-emotional learning, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Whether children are watching Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts, Lyla in the Loop, or Alma's Way, they're learning while they play.

PBS KIDS includes:

  • Educational TV series
  • 375+ games
  • Videos
  • Reading activities
  • STEM projects
  • Kindergarten readiness
  • Summer learning
  • Parent resources (English & Spanish)

Best of all, everything is available free of charge with no subscription required.

Why Families Love PBS KIDS
Learning through play
Safe, ad-free games
Trusted by parents for generations

FOR EDUCATORS

PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of free classroom resources designed for PreK–12 educators.

Whether you're planning tomorrow's lesson or building an entire unit, PBS LearningMedia provides free, high-quality instructional resources that help save time while supporting student achievement. Designed with educators in mind, the platform offers trusted, standards-aligned content that is easy to search, simple to integrate, and available anytime.

EXPLORE PBSLearningMedia

SEARCH BY

  • Grade
  • Subject
  • Topic
  • Standards

INCLUDES

  • Videos
  • Lesson Plans
  • Interactive Lessons
  • Student Activities
  • Primary Sources
  • Professional Development
  • Media Collections

WLRN is committed to supporting students, families, and educators throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties.

START LEARNING TODAY
Whether you're helping with homework, preparing lesson plans, or encouraging curiosity at home, WLRN and PBS offer trusted educational resources at no cost.

Explore PBS KIDS
Explore PBS LearningMedia
Explore WLRN

Together, we're helping extend learning beyond the classroom and into homes across South Florida.
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