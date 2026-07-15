HELPING SOUTH FLORIDA STUDENTS SUCCEED AT SCHOOL AND AT HOME

Whether you're a parent looking to support your child's learning at home or an educator searching for classroom-ready resources, WLRN and PBS provide free, trusted educational tools designed to help students succeed.

Explore PBS KIDS for families and PBS LearningMedia for educators, all available at no cost.

PBS

FOR FAMILIES

PBS KIDS: Learning That Kids Love

PBS KIDS combines engaging stories, memorable characters, and research-based learning to help children build the skills they need for success in school and beyond. Designed for children ages 2-8, every PBS KIDS series is created around specific educational goals in literacy, math, science, social-emotional learning, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Whether children are watching Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts, Lyla in the Loop, or Alma's Way, they're learning while they play.

PBS KIDS includes:



Educational TV series

375+ games

Videos

Reading activities

STEM projects

Kindergarten readiness

Summer learning

Parent resources (English & Spanish)

Best of all, everything is available free of charge with no subscription required.

Why Families Love PBS KIDS

Learning through play

Safe, ad-free games

Trusted by parents for generations

FOR EDUCATORS

PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of free classroom resources designed for PreK–12 educators.

Whether you're planning tomorrow's lesson or building an entire unit, PBS LearningMedia provides free, high-quality instructional resources that help save time while supporting student achievement. Designed with educators in mind, the platform offers trusted, standards-aligned content that is easy to search, simple to integrate, and available anytime.

EXPLORE PBSLearningMedia

SEARCH BY



Grade

Subject

Topic

Standards

INCLUDES



Videos

Lesson Plans

Interactive Lessons

Student Activities

Primary Sources

Professional Development

Media Collections

WLRN is committed to supporting students, families, and educators throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties.

START LEARNING TODAY

Whether you're helping with homework, preparing lesson plans, or encouraging curiosity at home, WLRN and PBS offer trusted educational resources at no cost.

Explore PBS KIDS

Explore PBS LearningMedia

Explore WLRN

Together, we're helping extend learning beyond the classroom and into homes across South Florida.

