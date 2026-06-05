Miami-Dade will take PortMiami fuel facility on Fisher Island by eminent domain

Miami-Dade County has initiated eminent domain proceedings to purchase a highly-sought after fuel depot for PortMiami on the wealthy enclave of Fisher Island.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the move today Friday morning, saying the monthslong negotiations with the developer that recently purchased the facility did not work out. The proposed price, she said, was too high, even though funding for the deal would come from port fees and not tax dollars.

“We pursued negotiations in good faith and carefully considered the proposal,” Levine Cava said in a written statement. “The deal included clear benefits, including County ownership of the facility and a structure that would allow the acquisition to pay for itself over time without spending taxpayer dollars. But in the end, the price was simply too high. Even when taxpayer dollars are not directly involved, we have a responsibility to be good stewards of public funds and protect the public interest."

The county will now seek to purchase the land for fair market value to ensure PortMiami has a permanent fuel source.

The county's ability to engage in eminent domain on the property has been challenged in federal court by residents of Fisher Island, who were due to get four acres of land as part of the deal to sell the plot to developers last year.

That lawsuit is still ongoing.

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