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Expanding Miami-Dade transit could require tax hikes, mayor warns in new memo, reports Miami Herald

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT
Miami-Dade County Metro Express buses that will be in service along the South Dade TransitWay this fall, expected to get passengers from Florida City to the Dadeland South Metrorail station in just an hour during peak times.
Joshua Ceballos
/
WLRN
Miami-Dade County Metro Express buses that will be in service along the South Dade TransitWay, expected to get passengers from Florida City to the Dadeland South Metrorail station in just an hour during peak times.

Expanding Miami-Dade County’s transit system may not be possible without asking residents to pay more in taxes, according to a recent memo from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The memo, co-authored with the Department of Transportation and Public Works — and first obtained by the Miami Herald — outlines a strategy to fund the remaining legs of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) program.

In December, the county tasked the DTPW to create the plan and update the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which includes efforts to coordinate traffic signals along transit routes to improve the flow of traffic.

READ MORE: Long-awaited Miami-Dade rapid transit launch is just around the corner

The SMART Program was adopted in 2016 to expand and enhance the county’s transit infrastructure.

While Miami-Dade has successfully launched its South Dade TransitWay, the other five planned transit corridors — North, Beach, East-West, Kendall, and Northeast — still lack funding.

Based on today’s dollars, the county estimates the project is $7.6 billion short of what it needs to build, operate and maintain the projects over the next 20 years.

According to the memo, construction and labor costs and the loss of major state transit monies has further strained funding.

Potential funding suggestions for the projects include an increase to the county’s transportation sales tax — from half a penny to a full 1-cent surtax — and creating a property tax solely for transit projects.

Commissioners are expected to discuss the memo at their July 21 meeting.
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News In Brief Local NewsMiami-Dade CountyPublic Transit
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
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