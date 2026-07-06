City of Miami officials to open 'Venezuela Earthquake Relief Collection Site' at loanDepot park

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and Miami City Commissioner Rolando Escalona announced Monday the opening of the "Venezuela Earthquake Relief Collection Site" to collect supplies for Venezuelans affected by two devastating earthquakes.

Higgins and Escalona held a news conference at loanDepot Park to talk about their community-wide initiative. The Marlins West Lot 2 is the planned collection site.

City officials said they are partnering with Liberty Mission Critical Services, the Miami Marlins, the Miami Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Lodge 20, and the Miami Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 587, to support disaster relief efforts for Venezuelans.

"The collection site will serve as a central drop-off location for essential supplies that will be delivered to communities in need as recovery efforts continue," said city officials in a statement.