Voter registration deadline approaches for primary election

Election season is around the corner in South Florida — and not just for the midterms in November.

Primary elections begin in August for cities and counties around the Sunshine State. That means party-based races for registered Democrats and Republicans, but also important ballot referendums and smaller races at the local level for all voters.

In Miami-Dade County, that includes school board seats, county commission races, and city ballot items affecting election dates and infrastructure projects. A full list of primary races for Miami-Dade can be found here.

Palm Beach County voters can request a sample ballot online, and voters in the Florida Keys can visit the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website.

Broward County voters can find information here.

People who are not registered to vote have until July 20 to sign up in time for the Aug. 18 primary.

To sign up online, visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Residents can register in person at your local supervisor of elections branch office, or send an application in the mail.

To find your state legislative district for the state House and state Senate in Tallahassee, the Florida Education Association provides a website to look up the information using your address.

To find your House representative or senator, you can visit Congress.gov and use your address to look them up.

Common Cause, a non-profit government watchdog group, allows anyone to type in their home address to list all the elected officials who represent them.

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This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.