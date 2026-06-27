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Missed it the first time? The FIFA World Cup trophy returns to Miami's Freedom Tower this Sunday

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published June 27, 2026 at 8:39 PM EDT
New Zealand fans cheer behind a replica of the World Cup trophy before their Group G soccer match with Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sydney Shankman)
Sydney Shankman/AP Photo/Sydney Shankman
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FRE172369 AP
New Zealand fans cheer behind a replica of the World Cup trophy before their Group G soccer match with Belgium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Sydney Shankman)

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially enters its high-stakes knockout stage, soccer/futbol fans are getting an a second chance to witness history up close.

Due to overwhelming public interest, the iconic FIFA World Cup Original Trophy is making a return to Miami’s historic Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Those visiting will get full access to the ongoing FIFA Museum exhibition currently housed at the venue, titled "Unidad – The World's Game." The exhibition offers a deep dive into soccer culture through several curated showcases:

Rainbow of Shirts: A display featuring official jerseys from all 211 FIFA member associations.
Legacy of Champions: A collection of historical artifacts and immersive audiovisual presentations celebrating both FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup legends.

Interactive Experiences: Fan-friendly setups including virtual reality experiences and soccer trivia that trace the global evolution of the sport.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Viewing of FIFA World Cup Original Trophy
WHEN: Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: The Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
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News In Brief Local NewsMiami-Dade County
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