Missed it the first time? The FIFA World Cup trophy returns to Miami's Freedom Tower this Sunday

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially enters its high-stakes knockout stage, soccer/futbol fans are getting an a second chance to witness history up close.

Due to overwhelming public interest, the iconic FIFA World Cup Original Trophy is making a return to Miami’s historic Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Those visiting will get full access to the ongoing FIFA Museum exhibition currently housed at the venue, titled "Unidad – The World's Game." The exhibition offers a deep dive into soccer culture through several curated showcases:

Rainbow of Shirts: A display featuring official jerseys from all 211 FIFA member associations.

Legacy of Champions: A collection of historical artifacts and immersive audiovisual presentations celebrating both FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup legends.

Interactive Experiences: Fan-friendly setups including virtual reality experiences and soccer trivia that trace the global evolution of the sport.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Viewing of FIFA World Cup Original Trophy

WHEN: Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

