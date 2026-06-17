Brush fire in western Miami-Dade 45% contained, firefighters say

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service teams are continuing efforts to put out a brush fire in western Miami-Dade.

The fire, near Northwest 137th Avenue and 41st Street, started Tuesday afternoon. As of Monday, the blaze has scorched through 600 acres and is 45% contained.

All northbound lanes on Krome Avenue are closed as crews address the brush fire.

"The fire is mostly contained to one area and remains away from any nearby structures. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Air Rescue Unit continues conducting water drops with multiple crews on the ground supporting their containment efforts. As firefighting operations continue, changing wind conditions may cause smoke to move into nearby communities," said MDFR Division Chief Ralph Baena.

Officials recommend that residents and commuters in the area keep their windows and doors closed and set air conditioners to re-circulate air. And avoid spending extended periods outside as smoky conditions continue.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams work to put out a wildfire near Doral

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.