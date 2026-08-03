Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback to early vote on Monday

Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback and his wife, Valeria, will be casting their votes in the GOP primary on Monday, the first day of early voting in Miami-Dade County.

Fishback's campaign announced that the couple plan to vote at 7 a.m. when polls open for the Aug. 18 primary election. They will be at the Kendall Branch Library with other early voters.

Fishback is considered a longshot to win. An average of the three most recent statewide polls puts Fishback at around 12%, tied with Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, in the primary election.

Both candidates trail frontrunner, Congressman Byron Donalds, who has about 44%. Donalds has the influential endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Former House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, is also running in the race.

Early voting in Miami-Dade runs Monday through Sunday, Aug. 16. Find early voting locations and hours here.

READ MORE: How and where to vote in South Florida for the 2026 Primary and General Election

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