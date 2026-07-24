Fort Lauderdale to help residents apply for flood damage relief

Those in Fort Lauderdale who experienced damage from the historic April 2023 flood may be entitled to compensation from the Community Redevelopment Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.

The federal grant can help pay for things like home rehabilitation, home reconstruction, home elevation, and reimbursement for eligible repair costs.

To help residents, the city is hosting in-person support for those filing applications to the program. City staff will be on hand to answer questions and assist in completing applications.

The event will be held at the South Side Cultural Arts Center (701 S. Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316) on August 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Reports on Fort Lauderdale flood show heroism, weaknesses as city ramps up infrastructure projects

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

