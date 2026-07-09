March, rally planned in Miami to mark five years since historic 2021 anti-Cuban government protests

Human rights advocates, local elected leaders and Cuban-Americans will mark the fifth anniversary of the historic 2021 anti-government protests in Cuba this Saturday in Miami's Little Havana.

The dual events, featuring the "Cuban Freedom March" and the "Liberation Day Rally Miami", aims to honor those who stood up against the island's regime and those who continue to face political persecution.

On July 11 and 12, 2021, thousands protested across Cuba, airing grievances against the government ranging from food shortages to economic turmoil. The demonstrations were the biggest in decades and were met with harsh crackdowns. Many young people were among those serving prison sentences.

City of Miami District 3 Commissioner Rolando Escalona, in a statement, said the gathering serves as a critical milestone to remember when "thousands of Cubans across the island peacefully took to the streets demanding freedom, democracy, and fundamental human rights in what became the largest anti-government demonstrations in decades."

The commemoration is divided into two major events along Miami's iconic SW 8th Street:

The Cuban Freedom March begins at 5 p.m. Participants will assemble along Calle Ocho, directly in front of the Casa del Preso.



The Liberation Day Rally Miami, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will transition to the main stage located at 1444 SW 8th Street, which is directly in front of Domino Park.



"Miami's Cuban exile community continues to honor the courage of those who participated, remember those who remain imprisoned or persecuted, and reaffirm its unwavering support for the Cuban people's pursuit of liberty,” said organizers in a statement.