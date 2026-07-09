Immigrant rights groups to rally TPS extension for Haitians

Immigrant rights advocates and community leaders will gather later this afternoon to rally support around legislative efforts to extend Temporary Protected Status, also known as TPS, for Haitians.

Tessa Petit, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. hopes to garner support for legislation that supports Haitians TPS recipients.

" This is to uplift the issue of TPS recipients also to encourage in all of those states where senators have not yet sponsored Senate Bill 4814 that extends TPS for Haiti, to make sure that we get the commitment, that they understand the urgency and commit to voting yes on this."

The rally will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center as part of a National Day of Action for TPS holders.

Protections for Haitian recipients expire Friday.

READ MORE: ‘Humanitarian crisis’ looming for Haitian immigrants after Supreme Court decision to end TPS: report

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