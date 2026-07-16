Miami-Dade prepares for challenging budget season with possible cuts in bus routes

Miami-Dade County is buckling down for what may be one of its most challenging budget seasons ever.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced this week her office is looking to slash spending to prepare for possible property tax cuts coming later this year.

"Revenue growth is slowing in the county. Inflation continues to rise. Support from our state and federal partners has become less certain. And these realities demand good judgement, not just business as usual," Levine Cava said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Part of the belt-tightening includes eliminating 12 Metro Bus routes in the county that see a combined 4,400 rides per weekday, roughly 2% of the county's overall rides. The routes on the chopping block are the 16, 25, 42, 57, 70, 132, 203, 204, 272, 279, 288 and 338.

The mayor also said she's looking to eliminate 400 unfilled jobs and slow down hiring at the county.

This all comes as the state prepares to vote on a controversial cut to homestead property taxes in November, an initiative spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If voters elect to raise the state's homestead property tax cap, Miami-Dade County could lose $385.8 million in revenue in the first year alone.

"While the future of statewide property tax remains unknown at this time, it would be irresponsible to not prepare for what those changes could mean for the services that our residents rely upon every day," Levine Cava said.

The county commission will review the Mayor’s budget proposal and make changes over the coming weeks before the budget is approved in the fall.

READ MORE: Fact-checking claims that Florida’s property tax amendment will ‘defund’ essential public services

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