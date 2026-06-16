Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams work to put out a wildfire near Doral

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams are working to put out a wildfire located in the western part of the county — just a few miles west of Doral near the Florida Turnpike.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 137 Avenue and Northwest 41 Street on Monday afternoon. As of this morning, it's burned through about 600 acres.

Strong winds have pushed the smoke toward Doral, raising health concerns. If residents see or smell smoke, officials are urging people who live nearby to keep doors and windows closed and remain inside.

"If smoke does impact your area, limit your time outdoors, keep windows and doors closed, and set your air conditioning system to recirculate indoor air. This is especially important for anybody with respiratory conditions," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ralph Baena.

Drivers should also exercise caution as road visibility could be reduced.

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