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Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams work to put out a wildfire near Doral

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:41 PM EDT
Firefighters on a firetruck contain a brushfire. Black plumes of smoke billow in the distance.
Courtesy: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue continues to work alongside the Florida Forest Service to contain the third alarm brush fire near Northwest 137 Avenue and Northwest 41 Street on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams are working to put out a wildfire located in the western part of the county — just a few miles west of Doral near the Florida Turnpike.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 137 Avenue and Northwest 41 Street on Monday afternoon. As of this morning, it's burned through about 600 acres.

Strong winds have pushed the smoke toward Doral, raising health concerns. If residents see or smell smoke, officials are urging people who live nearby to keep doors and windows closed and remain inside.

"If smoke does impact your area, limit your time outdoors, keep windows and doors closed, and set your air conditioning system to recirculate indoor air. This is especially important for anybody with respiratory conditions," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ralph Baena.

Drivers should also exercise caution as road visibility could be reduced.

READ MORE: Extreme heat and storms for South Florida to start the week

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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