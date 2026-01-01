Halle Vazquez is a Summer 2026 intern at WLRN.

She is a rising fourth year student at Duke University, where she studies English, journalism and Spanish. She writes and reports for the 9th Street Journal in Durham, NC. and has previously contributed to her hometown paper, the Hendersonville Lightning in Hendersonville, NC.

She is passionate about all forms of writing, whether it’s hard line news, magazine pieces, personal essays or poetry. Aside from writing, she enjoys weightlifting, snorkeling and baking.