Lt. Gov. Jay Collins brings 'Stop the Bullsh!t' gubernatorial campaign to Miami

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, who is running for governor, outlined his plans on Wednesday afternoon during a campaign stop in Miami, dubbing his platform as "Stop the Bullsh!t".

Speaking to reporters and supporters in a sky-high penthouse at the Aston Martin Residences, he addressed rising concerns among Floridians about water usage, infrastructure and energy, especially as they relate to the construction of AI data centers.

“When you look at the data center argument, there is one clear path,” Collins said. “You don't need to pay for a hyperscaler, not today, not now, not ever. You don't need to deal with your water quality being diminished or access being cut.”

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He called for strict guardrails on “hyperscaler” data centers to conserve the energy and water they might use, but called moratoriums on the centers as not the American way and probably not legal. He also noted the safety concerns of unregulated AI.

"How many of you want to see hyperscalers go everywhere unchecked without leadership? Is that a world we want our kids to be in?” Collins said. “How many of you have ever stopped and thought about the digital or cyber influence and footprint your kids find themselves in?”

Collins is facing an uphill challenge to win the Republican gubernatorial primary in August against frontrunner Congressman Byron Donalds, who has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Collins is hoping to strengthen his campaign via his work relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed him as lieutenant governor.

DeSantis tapped Collins to be his lieutenant governor last August, but the current governor has not made any endorsement in this year’s gubernatorial race.

Collins was first elected to Florida’s Republican-dominated state Senate in 2022 and has been one of DeSantis’ key allies in the Legislature.

Collins said Wednesday he is concerned about Florida’s freedom. As a gubernatorial candidate, he touts his conservative politics and 23 years of military service to protect Florida’s states’ rights from “bureaucratic promises and dealings.”

“Our people are what matters in Florida because as a protector, I understand something,” Collins said. “It's not about politics. It's about you. It's about people.”

Halle Vazquez / WLRN Lt. Gov. Jay Collins speaks at press conference ahead of gubernational Republican primary.

Among other goals for his campaign is to “put people over politics” and increasing support for law enforcement and Immigration Customs and Enforcement operations, and lowering property taxes for Florida homeowners.

Current polls favor Donalds to win the Republican primary. Along with Trump's backing, Donalds has gotten support from more than half of the Florida House.

Collins has criticized Donalds for not agreeing to a debate with him, and that he needs to compete for the right to win the race.

“Byron Donalds thinks that he has been crowned king, but we already said in 1776 that we don’t crown people,” Collins said. “ We have to force Byron to use his voice, get in the ring, and compete for the right to lead this state.”