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What issues will drive your vote this November? Let us know

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Art image says Citizens Agenda on a blue background with a US flag ghosted out in the background
WUSF

This election, WUSF wants to know what issues are important to you. Join the conversation by filling out the form below.

November's midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in years.

But are the candidates talking about issues that are important to you?

WUSF is here to answer your questions.

How do you feel about plans to reduce property taxes? Are you concerned about affordability? Education? Maybe it's immigration or energy and utility costs. Whatever it is, we want to know about it.

Do you want to know more about the voting process in Florida?

Fill out the form below, and we may look into your questions.
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Government & Politics Your Florida
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
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