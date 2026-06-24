What issues will drive your vote this November? Let us know

November's midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in years.

But are the candidates talking about issues that are important to you?

WUSF is here to answer your questions.

How do you feel about plans to reduce property taxes? Are you concerned about affordability? Education? Maybe it's immigration or energy and utility costs. Whatever it is, we want to know about it.

Do you want to know more about the voting process in Florida?

Fill out the form below, and we may look into your questions.