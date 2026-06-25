SNAP error rate lowered, but still too high to skirt potential future costs

Newly released data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that Florida has lowered its error rate for a federal food aid program to 12.97%, but that’s not enough to avoid a nearly $1 billion cost-share contribution next year.

While it’s an improvement over the 15.1 % payment error rate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) the previous fiscal year year, it still exceeds the national payment error rate of 10.62%.

And perhaps more importantly, Florida’s error rate for Fiscal Year 2025 remains above the allowable threshold under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which slashes spending on the food security program by $156 billion over a decade.

To accomplish those costs savings, Congress required states with SNAP payment error rates of more than 6% percent to contribute toward the costs of the food beginning next year.

Under OBBBA, states with error rates of 10% or more would have to contribute 15% toward the food costs for the program, which accounts for the $1 billion figure.

“These payment error rates are further proof that state accountability is severely lacking in SNAP,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a written statement. “USDA has taken historic action to help interested states curb SNAP waste, and I hope other states, regardless of political leadership, prioritize needy families and the American taxpayer over politics.”

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Payment error rates measure the accuracy of each state’s eligibility and benefit determinations. Error rates include overpayments and underpayments.

SNAP is the USDA’s program that offers nutrition assistance to eligible, low-income individuals and families in the form of funds to purchase eligible food. About 3 million Florida residents received SNAP benefits last year, according to USA Facts.

That’s 12.8% of the state’s population.

Earlier this year, when the Florida Legislature examined the potential impact, lawmakers were told the 15.1% error rate would have required them to contribute about $1 billion to help offset the costs of food had the provision in the OBBA been effective.

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During that legislative meeting, a top official with the state Department of Children and Families predicted the 2025 error rate would be about 13%.

DCF Deputy Assistant Secretary Jamie Dattoli told members of the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee the steps the state was taking to lower its error rate, a number that includes both overpayments and underpayments, and accounts for mistakes made by the state as well as the person applying for the food assistance program.

To help lower the SNAP payment error rate, the Legislature agreed to include appropriate $4 million to DCF in the fiscal year 2026-27 budget for an artificial intelligence-driven system to help the state catch errors.

The Florida Policy Institute released a statement criticizing Congress’ decision to shift costs for the program to the states.

“We are now seeing the worst-case scenario play out concerning a massive cost shift based on Florida’s newly released 2025 SNAP error rate,” FPI Chief Strategy and Development Officer Holly Bullard said in a statement, adding that FPI and the Safety Net Advocacy Coalition opposed the provision in the OBBBA.

After it was signed into law, Bullard said FPI urged state lawmakers and administration officials to focus on reducing the error rate to avoid penalties.

“Now, unless Florida lawmakers act to raise revenue to preserve SNAP and make up for the loss in federal funds, we will see a cut to SNAP program eligibility or benefits, or cuts in other areas of the state budget. This will be especially acute as the cost-share penalty will come in the same year — fiscal year 2028-29 — that state economists project over a $6 billion deficit,” Bullard said.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

