World Cup may strain Fort Lauderdale's public safety budget

The World Cup is placing an increased strain on Fort Lauderdale’s public safety budget, and officials are trying to recoup the extra money the city is expected to spend.

In a letter to commissioners this week, City Manager Rickelle Williams laid out a series of factors that necessitated an increased police presence.

Eight teams will either train or lodge in Fort Lauderdale during the tournament, and watch parties– both official and unofficial are expected to dot city streets. A number of teams were slated to train at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, but have been relocated to InterMiami CF Stadium. In addition, the presence of the national teams increases the probability of high-profile politicians and dignitaries in the city, who may require additional police protection.

In response, the letter says that Fort Lauderdale Police will implement major event operations and increase staffing 24 hours a day from June 25 until July 19. The city’s Emergency Operations Center will be at level 2 during that period.

However, the city does not have money set aside for World Cup related expenses– including public safety overtime costs. The city has approached FIFA and the Miami Host Committee for support, but the letter notes that there is no guarantee of funding. The city has also reached out to Broward County but since the training sessions are not open to the public, they may not qualify for reimbursement.

As a result, the city announced it is postponing the ribbon cutting for its new police headquarters slated for July 2. The city has tentatively targeted Aug. 18 as a new day for the ribbon cutting.

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