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As voters cast ballots, advocates push to open the state’s closed primary system

WLRN Public Media | By Mitch Perry | Florida Phoenix
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
Employees prepare voting equipment at the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Training and Support Center warehouse to be transported to voting precincts in advance of the August 18 Florida primary election, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Doral, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Employees prepare voting equipment at the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Training and Support Center warehouse to be transported to voting precincts in advance of the August 18 Florida primary election, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Doral, Fla.

More than 1 million people have already voted ahead of Florida’s Aug. 18 primaries but, in the marquee races for governor and senator, millions registered as No Party Affiliation (NPA) won’t be able to participate because of the state’s closed primary election system.

And that’s not right, says Villa Johnson of the League of Women Voters of Sarasota County.

“This year our closed system will shut out 4 million voters that are not registered with the party or with a minority party,” she said in a Zoom conference call Thursday. “That’s 28% of the electorate, but even that number doesn’t tell the whole story. Many thousands of voters register with a party they don’t support just so they have a voice in the election.”

Thursday’s virtual press conference was organized by Open Primaries, a national advocacy group working to promote open and nonpartisan primary systems that let all voters participate. The group has active lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Maryland challenging use of public funds for “private elections,” said John Opdycke, president of Open Primaries.

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The organization is contemplating filing such a lawsuit in Florida, he added.

The Sunshine State is one of only 10 with completely closed primary systems, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Facing a more than a 1.5 million voter registration gap with Republicans, Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Nikki Fried announced a year ago that the party was considering opening its primary election system.

“As soon as this election cycle is over, then we’ll continue a conversation to decide on where the party is,” Fried told the Phoenix last weekend in Tampa. “Every single day, more and more people are registering as independents. I think a real conversation needs to happen within our party.”

Opdycke says that 10,000 Americans change their voter registration from either the Republican or Democratic parties to independent every week. “As the number of independents rise, the fact that they’re shut out of voting in so many states has become more and more controversial,” he said.

John Marvin is state coordinator for Florida Open Primaries. After the FDP discussed the idea last year of opening its primaries, his organization conducted an online survey of Democratic and independent voters, receiving more than 600 responses from each of those groups, he said. Some 90% of both Democrats and independents said Florida should adopt open primaries and more than 80% of each group said Democrats should unilaterally open its primaries if that were the only choice.

Fried sees “some gray area” in Florida statute as to whether a political party could change to an open primary.

“The Republicans have already said that they will sue us, and so we would be prepared for a legal challenge to overturn that statute as being unconstitutional,” she said.

Open Primaries is looking for a legislative sponsor for an open primaries bill in the Florida Legislature next year, Opdycke said, although he wasn’t certain exactly what it would say.

However, given the Republican Party of Florida’s vow to challenge any such proposal, it’s difficult to see how far such a bill would advance in the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.
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Government & Politics Newsprimary2026 Electionsvoting
Mitch Perry | Florida Phoenix
Mitch Perry has covered politics and government in Florida for more than two decades. Most recently he is the former politics reporter for Bay News 9. He has also worked at Florida Politics, Creative Loafing and WMNF Radio in Tampa. He was also part of the original staff when the Florida Phoenix was created in 2018.
See stories by Mitch Perry | Florida Phoenix
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