Students in South Florida schools see test score improvements

South Florida students are performing better on standardized tests.

Three times a year, Florida students are given the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST, to monitor individual student progress in English and language arts and mathematics. In Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, proficiency in grades for both categories rose from last year.

Broward students' proficiency in the English language arts tests rose from 61% last year to 65% this year in grades 3-10. Miami-Dade’s scores improved from 60% to 65%, while Palm Beach County's rose from 58% to 62%.

For grades 3-8 in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties, math scores improved from 63% to 67%. Palm Beach County's rose from 60% to 64%.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr. Jose L Dotres applauded the improvement in his district.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues on its trajectory of excellence by posting academic gains and outperforming the state across most major assessments! It’s a testament to our educators, students and families," he said in a social media post.

Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke also praised his district’s results.

“I am incredibly proud of our students, teachers, administrators and support staff whose hard work and dedication resulted in this impressive academic growth. Consistently outpacing the state averages is a direct result of Team Palm Beach’s commitment to academic excellence,” he said.

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South Florida students outperformed the state as a whole, but their improved test scores still follow a statewide trend of increased proficiency. Across the state, average scores rose from 57% to 61% in English language arts and 59% to 62% in math.

Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the state's improved scores and attributed them to statewide education reforms. In 2022, DeSantis signed a bill replacing traditional end-of-year exams with FAST.

He noted that, for the first time ever, more than 60% of Florida students are performing on or above grade level in both English language arts and math.

"Florida did not become the Education State by accident. We got here by setting high expectations, empowering parents, supporting teachers, and refusing to settle for the status quo,” said DeSantis in a statement. “This success demonstrates that our education reforms, like progress monitoring, are delivering real results for our students.”

