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Extreme heat & storms for South Florida to start the week

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT

Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the afternoon across South Florida. In addition to the rain, dangerous heat and humidity have prompted the National Weather Service in Miami to issue a Heat Advisory until 6:00 PM EDT for all coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Heat index values could reach between 103 and 107 degrees this afternoon. Actual air temperatures will remain in the lower 90s, but the high humidity will make it feel well into the triple digits for at least four hours.

The first soccer match of this major event in Miami Gardens could be delayed due to thunderstorms affecting the stadium or nearby areas. Remember, play is suspended whenever lightning is detected within 8 miles of the stadium.

Keep in mind that parts of South Florida remain saturated from Sunday's heavy rainfall. Several areas received more than 3 inches of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds are now coming in from the west, which means most of today's showers and thunderstorms will focus across the metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. These same locations that were impacted on Sunday could once again see heavy downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some of the strongest storms could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, which may lead to flooding and the issuance of flood alerts. If you're traveling, never drive through flooded roadways, as water may be deeper than it appears.

Not only should the players stay hydrated, but fans attending the game should also drink plenty of water before, during, and after the event.

Temperatures around 5:00 PM will still be in the upper 80s, but it will continue to feel like the triple digits in some locations. By 10:00 PM, temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 80s, though it may still feel like the lower 90s due to lingering humidity.

If you work outdoors, even after sunset, be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated throughout the day. Do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink water. By that point, your body may already be becoming dehydrated.
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Irene Sans
Irene Sans is an Emmy-winning, AMS-certified meteorologist (CBM, CDM) with more than 15 years of experience covering severe weather and climate stories across the U.S. and Latin America. A bilingual communicator and digital leader, she has delivered forecasts and science content for TV, radio, social media, and top weather platforms including Weather & Radar, WFTV, Telemundo, and The Weather Company. She has also served as Deputy State Meteorologist for Florida and consulted internationally on tropical forecasting and climate communications.
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