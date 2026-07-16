Fatal tanker truck crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade

Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions in Southwest Miami-Dade County due to a fatal tanker truck crash Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash, near Southwest 8th Street and Bird Road, occurred after the driver of what appears to be a septic tank truck, lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn and crash into a concrete median. The truck then caught fire.

The driver was killed. A passenger in the vehicle was able to escape with minor injuries. Hazmat teams were called to the scene to clean-up materials that leaked onto the turnpike, according to WSVN Channel 7.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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