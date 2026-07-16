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Fatal tanker truck crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
Traffic is seen heading North along the Florida Turnpike near Homestead, Fla., as tourists in the Florida Keys leave town on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Heavy rain and 185-mph winds lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico’s northeast coast Wednesday as Hurricane Irma roared through Caribbean islands on its way to a possible hit on South Florida. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
Traffic is seen heading North along the Florida Turnpike near Homestead, Fla., as tourists in the Florida Keys leave town on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions in Southwest Miami-Dade County due to a fatal tanker truck crash Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash, near Southwest 8th Street and Bird Road, occurred after the driver of what appears to be a septic tank truck, lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn and crash into a concrete median. The truck then caught fire.

The driver was killed. A passenger in the vehicle was able to escape with minor injuries. Hazmat teams were called to the scene to clean-up materials that leaked onto the turnpike, according to WSVN Channel 7.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

READ MORE: Man fleeing immigration officers in Florida is struck and killed by tractor trailer, police say

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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South Florida Local NewsturnpikeMiami-Dade County
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
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