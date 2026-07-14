Man fleeing immigration officers in Florida is struck and killed by tractor trailer, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A man running from an encounter with immigration and other federal agents in Florida was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Tuesday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old was among four occupants of a vehicle that stopped in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store in St. Augustine before 7 a.m.

During an encounter with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Homeland Security Investigations, the four fled on foot, with one darting across a busy road into the path of the semi, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Dylan Bryan said in an emailed statement.

It was the third death in about a week involving encounters with ICE agents, following shootings in Texas and Maine.

Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately returned emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.