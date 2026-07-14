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Man fleeing immigration officers in Florida is struck and killed by tractor trailer, police say

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 14, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
An ACLU report examined traffic stops by Florida Highway Patrol troopers between 2022 and 2024, finding Hispanic drivers were twice as likely to be arrested than white drivers during traffic stops.
Sam Navarro/The Miami Herald
An ACLU report examined traffic stops by Florida Highway Patrol troopers between 2022 and 2024, finding Hispanic drivers were twice as likely to be arrested than white drivers during traffic stops.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A man running from an encounter with immigration and other federal agents in Florida was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Tuesday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old was among four occupants of a vehicle that stopped in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store in St. Augustine before 7 a.m.

During an encounter with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Homeland Security Investigations, the four fled on foot, with one darting across a busy road into the path of the semi, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Dylan Bryan said in an emailed statement.

It was the third death in about a week involving encounters with ICE agents, following shootings in Texas and Maine.

Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately returned emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
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Immigration NewsFHPICE raidsImmigration and Customs Enforcement
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