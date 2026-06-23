Controversial ICE agreement up for discussion at City of Miami commission meeting

One year ago, Miami became one of many cities in Florida that signed a controversial agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. That agreement is now up for discussion at this Thursday’s city commission meeting.

The 287(g) agreement lets Miami police ask people about their immigration status and detain individuals found to be in violation of immigration law.

Critics have said this agreement may make Miami residents hesitant to call the police for normal service calls out of fear of immigration enforcement.

Immigrant advocates have been calling on new Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins to eliminate the agreement, as she said she would do while on the campaign trail.

Higgins previously told WLRN in December: "There's no reason in the City of Miami that our police department should be in the job of federal immigration enforcement."

The agreement has nonetheless remained in place over the last seven months of Higgins' administration. Miami Police Department officials have said that they have two officers deputized by ICE under the agreement, but they have not yet performed immigration actions.

The agreement is now part of a discussion item sponsored by Miami Commissioner Christine King on the Thursday's agenda. That means commissioners and the public can talk about it, but no vote will be taken. Local advocate groups are asking people to join the commission meeting in person and speak out.

READ MORE: Despite public outcry, City of Miami joins immigration enforcement program for local police

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