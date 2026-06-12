Three Miami-Dade school board members reelected with no voting

Three Miami-Dade school board members were reelected with no votes being cast. The qualifying deadline for the races was 12 p.m. Friday, and since only one candidate was qualified — they won reelection by default.

The winning members are Roberto Alonso of District 4; Dorothy Bendross-Mendigall of District 2; and Maria Teresa Rojas of District 6.

Monica Colucci of District 8 faces a last-minute write-in challenger Sam Joseph. Since Joseph has qualified, an election will have to take place for that seat.

And the seat vacated by Steve Gallon III of District 1, has drawn two candidates — Erhabor Ighodaro and Bernard Jennings. Gallon is now a Miami-Dade County commissioner-elect, after he was the only qualified candidate for that race.

Other elections with more than one candidate will take place Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Five Miami-Dade County Commission races are decided with no vote

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