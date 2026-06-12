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Three Miami-Dade school board members reelected with no voting

WLRN Public Media | By Daniel Rivero
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
A close-up photo of Miami-Dade County school board members Steve Gallon III, Mari Tere Rojas and Monica Colucci on the dais.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
/
WLRN
It was a four-hour long debate to solidify the steps the board will take to find the next superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Three Miami-Dade school board members were reelected with no votes being cast. The qualifying deadline for the races was 12 p.m. Friday, and since only one candidate was qualified — they won reelection by default.

The winning members are Roberto Alonso of District 4; Dorothy Bendross-Mendigall of District 2; and Maria Teresa Rojas of District 6.

Monica Colucci of District 8 faces a last-minute write-in challenger Sam Joseph. Since Joseph has qualified, an election will have to take place for that seat.

And the seat vacated by Steve Gallon III of District 1, has drawn two candidates — Erhabor Ighodaro and Bernard Jennings. Gallon is now a Miami-Dade County commissioner-elect, after he was the only qualified candidate for that race.

Other elections with more than one candidate will take place Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Five Miami-Dade County Commission races are decided with no vote

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Daniel Rivero
Daniel Rivero is part of WLRN's new investigative reporting team. Before joining WLRN, he was an investigative reporter and producer on the television series "The Naked Truth," and a digital reporter for Fusion. He can be reached at drivero@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Daniel Rivero
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