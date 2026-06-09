Five Miami-Dade County Commission races are decided with no vote

The Miami-Dade County commission decides on an annual budget of nearly $13 billion dollars. But five candidates just won seats on that board with no votes being cast.

The five candidates were unopposed, and since qualifying for the seats ended Tuesday at noon they have officially been elected – or reelected.

Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III has won a seat for county District 1, making him newcomer to the county commission. The seat was vacated after Oliver Gilbert III recently announced he would seek election in the 24th Congressional District.

READ MORE: Oliver Gilbert III joins crowded field of Democrats vying for Frederica Wilson's congressional seat

Unopposed incumbents Anthony Rodriguez won District 10, and JC Bermudez won in District 12.

Also winning is Natalie Milian Orbis for District 6. She currently holds the seat after being appointed by the full county commission after previous commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera was named ambassador to Panama by President Donald Trump.

Micky Steinberg won reelection in District 4. Notably, she won her first term as county commissioner in 2022 with no votes being cast as well. She will serve up to eight years in office without receiving a single vote.

Three seats on the county commission will have elections. The race for Districts 2, 5 and 8 will take place on August 18th.

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