Oliver Gilbert III joins crowded field of Democrats vying for Frederica Wilson's congressional seat

Former Miami Gardens mayor and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III launched his campaign for Congress on Sunday, joining a growing number of Democratic candidates vying for one of the few districts that heavily favors Democrats.

Gilbert announced his plan Sunday morning at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.

He had already filed his Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and opened his official campaign website, olivergilbert.vote.

The race for Florida's 24th congressional district has drawn a long list of candidates following the April 29 announcement by Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson to not seek re-election. She was first elected in 2010.

READ MORE: U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson announces she won't seek reelection to her seat in Congress

The district is considered a safe seat for Democrats following the redrawn congressional map by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Florida Legislature to boost the Republican advantage in the state. The new map could leave Republicans with a commanding 24 to 4 lead, up from the current split of 20 to 8.

In addition to Gilbert, Shevrin Jones, who recently resigned as a state senator, and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, are among five Democrats in the running. The other Democrats are business owner Christine Sanon-Jules and physician Rudy Moise.

Patricia Gonzalez is running as a Republican; Andy Daro is running as an independent, according to filings with the FEC.

The primary election is Aug. 18. The general election is Nov. 3.

Gilbert, in a statement on his campaign website, said he's "not running against anyone" but "running toward something — building a future that works for everyone, across South Florida."

"People want the same things. Good schools. Healthcare they can actually access. A commute that doesn’t take their life from them. A small business that can compete. A future their kids can build on," Gilbert said.

Gilbert served on the Miami Gardens City Council, beginning in 2008, before being elected to two terms as mayor in 2012. He pushed for economic growth, expansion of public parks and community policing initiatives.

As a Miami-Dade commissioner, representing District 1, he focused on infrastructure and transit, with initiatives to expand rapid mass transit north toward Miami Gardens, Aventura, and into Broward. He also said he helped secure over $20 million in funding for the upcoming Miami Gardens Performing Arts Center.