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Palm Beach Police warn of scam callers impersonating law enforcement

WLRN Public Media | By Valentina Nuñez
Published June 16, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT

The Palm Beach Police Department is warning residents of scam callers impersonating law enforcement.

Authorities said the scammers are using smartphone apps and other software to impersonate police, court and bank officials.

They often pose as officers and threaten arrest after demanding immediate payment for fake warrants or missed jury duty.

Scam attempts may be reported directly to law enforcement or the Federal Trade Commission.

READ MORE: Scammers are using AI to trick vulnerable immigrants, lawyer says

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Valentina Nuñez
Valentina Nuñez is a summer 2026 intern at WLRN. She is a junior journalism major and art history minor at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.
See stories by Valentina Nuñez
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