Valentina Nuñez is a summer 2026 intern at WLRN. She is a junior journalism major and art history minor at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

Her work spans print, broadcast, photography, and social media, with written published pieces in W&L's independent student newspaper, The Ring-tum Phi. She has also previously served as a news anchor for the Rockbridge Report and has run The Gennies Daily and Rockbridge Report's social media accounts at W&L.

On campus she is involved in organizations like Delta Society, the Society of Professional Journalists, The Ring-tum Phi, and the Mock Convention.

In her free time she enjoys reading a good book and spending time with friends, family, and her pets. Some of her favorite authors include Mitch Albom, Jane Austen, and Malcolm Gladwell.